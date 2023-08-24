UCF Police warns students of increase in scams: Do not send explicit photos to people you do not know

The University of Central Florida Police Department warned Thursday that it is seeing an increase in scams targeting its students.

UCF Police said it has received "several reports" from students this week who've apparently been scammed into send nude or explicit photographs to people online, who've in turn threatened to share those photos with the students' friends and family unless the students buy gift cards or pay money.

"UCFPD is investigating these crimes and wants to make you aware of steps you can take to protect yourself," the department said in a release shared on Twitter.

In another apparently scam, a student said he was approached by two men who "convinced him to deposit a check" via mobile banking and then "followed him to an ATM so he could withdraw money."

"You should never share your personal or banking information with people you do not know," UCF Police said. "And never send photographs to anyone that could be a source of embarrassment or harassment."

Police also reminded people to ignore text messages or emails asking you to purchase gift cards or to send money to someone you do not know. Instead, ignore it and contact police.

Students were also reminded not to click suspicious links or respond to messages or calls.

People can contact UCF Police at 407-823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency.