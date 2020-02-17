UCF police surprise students with visit from therapy mini-horses

article

Students at the University of Central Florida (UCF) were surprised Monday morning with a visit from mini-horses.

The UCF police department brought the three therapy mini-horses, including school mascot Knugget, for 'Random Act of Kindness Day.'

“It was like super cute. It just made me happy,” said senior Rumaisah Vorajee about the visit.

Students surrounded the group of mini-horses as they took a stroll around campus near Memory Mall.

“I love horses so I was very happy about this,” said Jordan Bolds.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for 10-year-old Florida girl, Ring camera captures her last known whereabouts

Advertisement

School sometimes can be stressful so this kind of breaks down all that stress and they can actually have a little bit of fun before they go to class or when they get out,” said Corporal James Roop of UCF Police Department.

Police used the event as a way to connect with students. Officers handed out 'Encourage-Mints,' which is a sweet treat along with contact information.

“It can break down that communication barrier between police and our citizens,” said Corporal Roop.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for video of the adorable mini-horses.