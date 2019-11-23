UCF places Lambda Epsilon chapter of Kappa Sigma on suspension after alleged hazing, drug-related misconduct

article

The University of Central Florida says it has placed one of its fraternities on suspension.

University officials say a report was received through UCF's anti-hazing hotline of misconduct by members of the Lambda Epsilon chapter of Kappa Sigma, including hazing, alcohol and drug use, and more.

Officials say the alleged behavior violates the university's code of conduct.

While the allegations are investigated, UCF says the fraternity chapter has been placed on interim organizational suspension and is prohibited from participating in all activities.

A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at 11 a.m.