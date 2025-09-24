UCF mourns death of coach Shawn Clark ahead of Kansas State game

The Brief UCF coaches honored offensive line coach Shawn Clark, who died Sunday at 50. Head coach Scott Frost called him "the glue guy for the staff" and praised his mentorship. The 3-0 Knights will honor Clark with helmet decals as they face Kansas State on Saturday.



UCF football held a somber press conference Wednesday as the team continued to mourn the unexpected death of offensive line coach Shawn Clark. Clark, 50, died Sunday at a local hospital.

What we know:

UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 50 in a local hospital. On Wednesday, the program held a press conference where head coach Scott Frost and assistant coaches reflected on Clark’s influence.

Instead of previewing Saturday’s game against Kansas State, the staff honored his memory and spoke about the impact of his loss on the team.

The backstory:

Clark joined UCF’s staff less than a year ago but quickly became known for his mentorship, energy and role as a unifying presence among coaches and players. His sudden death has left the team reeling just as it prepared for its first road game of the season.

Big picture view:

The Knights are 3-0 and entering a pivotal test at Kansas State, but their focus this week has been on grieving and honoring a colleague.

What they're saying:

Scott Frost called Clark "one of my favorite guys I’ve ever been around and coached with," and described him as "the glue guy for the staff." He added, "Coach Clark was as good as it gets as a football coach. But more than that, he was an incredible person and human being."

Frost said the team would honor Clark with a helmet decal, adding, "The best thing we can do is cherish the time we had with him and try to fight on a somber day at UCF."

What's next:

UCF (3-0) will face Kansas State on Saturday in its first road game of the season.

