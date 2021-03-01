UCF Lake Nona Medical Center opens

UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, a partnership hospital between the University of Central Florida and HCA North Florida Division, is now officially open.

The teaching hospital is adjacent to the UCF College of Medicine in Lake Nona's Medical City.

The $175 million facility is a full-service healthcare facility that includes a 24/7 emergency care department, inpatient and outpatient surgery, and state-of-the-art testing equipment.

"We are open to all patients," said Wendy Brandon, UCF Lake Nona Medical Center CEO. "We are the missing link in Medical City we in Lake Nona. We can take care of children at the children's hospital, and veterans at the VA, and now with the UCF Medical Center, we can take care of everyone else."

The UCF Lake Nona Medical Center medical staff includes more than 250 physicians, including specialists in primary care, cardiology, colorectal surgery, general surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, pulmonology, nephrology, OB/GYN, gynecologic oncology, infectious disease, nephrology, neurohealth sciences, spine and urology.

The hospital expects to see 17,000 patients in its first year.

