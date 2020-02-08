U.S. Navy dropping bombs in the middle of Florida during training this weekend

article

If you hear some loud booms over North Central Florida this weekend, the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville says it's probably related to training exercises conducted by the Navy in the Ocala National Forest.

Navy training schedules indicate that live and inert bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex. The training is happening Saturday, February 7, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced," read a statement from NAS Jacksonville. "Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures."

During past exercises, noise from the bombings have been reported in Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam and Volusia counties.

The telephone number to file noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Florida.