U.S. Marshals Service helping in hunt for accused outlet mall shooter

It has now been three days since Orlando police detectives say Daniel Everett walked into the Under Armour store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets and gunned down one of his former employees, just hours after he was fired.

After Eunice Vasquez was killed in the store of International Drive, Under Armour has been keeping all eight of their Orlando-area stores closed. In an email to FOX 35 News, a spokesperson for the company said “The most important thing is the safety of our teammates.”

OPD has been searching around the clock and they’ve had lots of help. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says Everett, 46, emailed out a list of names of other employees who could be in danger. Investigators say that employees on the list were notified of the list and advised to stay with friends, family or otherwise at a location that was not part of their employment file.

“We need to take him into custody soon,” said Chief Rolon. “We’re doing everything in our power to work with not only our resources within OPD, but U.S. Marshals Office adopted this case so that we can go out there and put everything that we can towards identifying or finding where he’s at.”

Orlando Police have been flooding their social media pages, keeping Everett’s face out there, urging anyone who sees him, or may know his whereabouts, to call 911.

“Trust me that anything and everything that can be searched or looked into is being done. We feel good about what we’ve done so far, but sometimes all it takes is one person. One person to just say I know where this person is,” Chief Rolon said.

So far, police say Everett's whereabouts are unknown. He stands over 6-feet tall and could be driving a 2012 charcoal gray Kia Sorrento, FL Tag IH21AC. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about Everett.