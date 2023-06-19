U.S. Coast Guard rescues man stranded in the waters of Cocoa Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday saved a 43-year-old man reportedly suffering from abdominal pain on his ship.

The 43-year-old was on a 39-foot fishing boat when rescuers arrived. The vessel was about 50 miles away from the shores of Cocoa Beach. Rescuers quickly responded and hoisted the man onto the helicopter after locating the ship.

RELATED STORIES

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast saves man in the waters of Cocoa Beach. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

The 43-year-old was then taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center to be treated for his pain.