U.S. Coast Guard searching water off coast of Florida for missing teen, 2 men

Crews are searching for a teenager and two men who were on board a red and white airboat in the Big Grass Island area, south of Fish Creek, Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The area is roughly 180 miles from the Orlando area in Northwest Florida.

No other details were immediately made available.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts are asked to call Sector St. Petersburg at 727-824-7506.