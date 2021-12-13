U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing person off Central Florida coast

The United States Coast Guard Southeast said that a search is ongoing for a missing person who entered the water in the Banana River after two canoes capsized.

Five people were said to be recovered by a good Samaritan. However, they said that one man swam to shore and another is still missing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) released more information about the incident, stating that seven subjects were working on an anchored vessel on the Banana River about half a mile north of S.R. 528 Four of the subjects boarded a canoe and headed to shore while the three remaining subjects boarded a second canoe and made way towards shore.

"Both canoes began taking on water, and capsized putting all seven subjects in the water," FWC explained.

They said that a good Samaritan vessel came to assist one of the canoes but only located two of the three subjects. Those in the other canoe swam to an anchored sail boat and were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Units from Brevard County, FWC, and the U.S. Coast Guard have been searching the area since the incident was reported, wildlife officials said. The Brevard County Dive Team even conducted a search but did not locate anything. The subject is still missing.

