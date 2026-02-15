Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in a car owned by Michael Jordan

The Brief Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 with a last-lap pass after Chase Elliott crashed. The victory delivered Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing a signature triumph. A late caution set up a dramatic four-lap sprint to the finish.



Tyler Reddick surged past a wrecked field on the final lap to win the Daytona 500, delivering a dramatic victory for a team co-owned by basketball great Michael Jordan.

The race turned in an instant when Chase Elliott crashed while battling Reddick for the lead, reshaping the outcome of NASCAR’s biggest event.

At Daytona International Speedway, Reddick drove his No. 45 Toyota to victory for 23XI Racing, the organization owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

What we know:

Reddick led just one lap Sunday — the final one — but it was enough to secure the most prestigious victory in stock car racing.

The decisive moment came on the last lap when Elliott, who had taken control after leader Carson Hocevar was spun off the track, appeared poised to claim his first Daytona 500 victory. Instead, Reddick made a late charge, made contact with Elliott, and sent him crashing before powering to the checkered flag.

Hamlin, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, was caught in a collision with teammate Christopher Bell with nine laps remaining. The incident triggered the final caution and set up a four-lap sprint to the finish.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether NASCAR officials would review the contact between Reddick and Elliott for potential penalties. Superspeedway racing often produces last-lap collisions, and rulings can hinge on intent and positioning.

The backstory:

Jordan became a team owner in NASCAR in 2020, forming 23XI Racing with Hamlin in a move that brought global attention to the sport. Sunday’s victory marked one of the team’s most significant milestones on the track.

The win also came weeks after NASCAR reached a settlement in a federal antitrust lawsuit in which Jordan had been a prominent figure. The case, resolved on the ninth day of trial, resulted in changes to the revenue-sharing model in the nation’s top motorsports series.

Big picture view:

The Daytona 500 sets the tone for the NASCAR season, often reshaping championship narratives from the outset. For Reddick, the victory solidifies his status as a contender.

For Jordan’s team, it reinforces 23XI Racing’s rapid ascent in a sport long dominated by legacy organizations. And for Elliott — the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott — the wait for a breakthrough in the Great American Race continues.

The Source: This story was written based on reporting by the Associated Press.



