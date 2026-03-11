Florida father arrested after 5-week-old daughter from broken ribs, head trauma, deputies say

The Brief Dajuan Patrick, 27, was arrested on March 10, 2026, and charged with aggravated manslaughter for the 2024 death of his five-week-old daughter, Dahlia Siebenhaar, after a lengthy investigation by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Medical reports revealed the infant suffered fatal head trauma, broken ribs, and extensive bruising caused by being shaken and held with extreme force before she was taken off life support. Patrick is currently held without bond in Jacksonville awaiting extradition to Volusia County to face homicide charges for the injuries investigators say he inflicted.



Editor's note: This story may contain graphic content. Viewer's discretion advised.

A Florida father was taken into custody after his infant daughter died after being hospitalized for severe injuries and being taken off life support, the Volusia County Sheriff's office said.

Over one year after his daughter's death, Dajuan Patrick, 27, of Jacksonville was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff's office and is awaiting extradition to Volusia County.

What we know:

Five-week-old Dahlia Siebenhaar was unresponsive when she was taken to the hospital on the evening of Dec. 2, 2024. She never regained consciousness and was taken off life support a few days later, on Dec. 12.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office conducted an investigation through interviews, medical records and other evidence. Investigators learned that Patrick shook and spanked Dahlia, causing her fatal injuries, deputies said.

Medical and autopsy reports showed Dahlia suffered extensive head trauma, broken ribs, bruising across her body and retinal hemorrhages. Officials said these injuries were caused by shaken and being held with extreme force.

A medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide, deputies said.

Patrick is facing a felony charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, deputies said.

"The arrest in this case won’t bring Dahlia back or give her the childhood she deserved, but today we're speaking up for her, because her life mattered," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a released statement.

What's next:

Patrick is currently being held without bond in Jacksonville, pending extradition to Volusia County.