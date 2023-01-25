2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS

Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS.

The first tornado touched down in southern Walton County around 6:15 a.m. near Bunker and ended around 6:17 a.m. The second happened in Liberty County near Estiffanulga around 9:34 a.m. and ended at 9:35 a.m.

Minor damage was reported to a single-family home, with an adjacent outbuilding flipped into a nearby tree line, the NWS said.

This is the second time in a week that Walton County has been hit by a tornado. The NWS said an EF-2 tornado struck the Sacred Oaks community near the Sandestin golf and beach resort early Sunday morning, damaging homes in the area. No injuries were reported.

The NWS also assessed damage in Tallahassee on Victory Garden Dr. which it determined to be caused by "straight-line winds" and not a tornado.

Florida is expected to see strong severe storms Wednesday as a cold front moves in, the FOX 35 Storm Team said.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible along with lightning and heavy rain.