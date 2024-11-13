Two teenagers arrested in Poinciana for firearm theft, aggravated assault, and vehicle burglaries

The Brief Two teenage boys were arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries, grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault in Poinciana One of the boys pointed a loaded handgun at another teenager Both teens are being held at a juvenile detention facility



Two teenage boys have been arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries, grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault in Poinciana, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody after detectives linked them to several vehicle break-ins and an incident involving a stolen firearm.

The investigation began on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when deputies responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Gannet Court area of Poinciana.

According to the sheriff's office, the 17-year-old pointed a loaded Glock 43 handgun at another teenager, threatening to shoot him. The victim managed to flee the scene. Deputies later identified the two teens walking together on Audubon Road.

The 17-year-old cooperated with law enforcement and showed deputies where the 16-year-old had tossed the gun into the woods.

Both teenagers admitted to stealing the gun from a vehicle on Platypus Court the day before.

Further investigation revealed that the two were responsible for additional vehicle burglaries in the area. Surveillance footage captured them committing two burglaries on Blackbird Way. The teens told deputies they wore masks and acted as lookouts for each other while stealing cash and purses from unlocked cars.

Two other vehicles were not burglarized because their doors were locked.

Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized the seriousness of the crimes. "This goes way beyond kids behaving badly," Judd said in a statement. "These kids broke into cars, stole a gun, and then used that loaded gun to threaten another teen. It's time for some serious consequences for these felonious juveniles. And one more thing, lock your car doors!"

The 17-year-old, who is currently on probation, faces multiple charges including armed burglary, grand theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of probation. The 16-year-old faces similar charges, including grand theft of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Both teenagers are being held at a juvenile detention facility.