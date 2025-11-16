Two shot in Palm Coast, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a Palm Coast shooting on Sunday.
Officials said they are investigating the domestic disturbance incident that occurred at the Beach Village Apartments where two individuals suffered gunshot wounds.
The victims were treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital, officials said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no immediate danger to the public, according to deputies.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.