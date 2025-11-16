Two shot in Palm Coast, deputies say

The Brief Two victims were treated for their injuries after a shooting at the Beach Village Apartments, according to deputies. There is no threat to the public after the incident, deputies said.



Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a Palm Coast shooting on Sunday.

Officials said they are investigating the domestic disturbance incident that occurred at the Beach Village Apartments where two individuals suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital, officials said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no immediate danger to the public, according to deputies.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.