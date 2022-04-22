Two Orlando-area men win $1 million playing $50 Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - Double the luck! Two Central Florida men won $1 million by playing the same Florida Lottery scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Friday.
The Florida Lottery said Douglas Johnson, 28, of Orlando, and Richard Locklin, 59, of Deltona, both played the $50 game, 500X THE CASH, and claimed a $1 million prize.
Both chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a news release.
Officials said the two men bought their winning ticket from different stores located on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.
Johnson bought his ticket at a Circle K near Bonneville Drive and Locklin bought his 12 miles away at a Wawa convenience store near Rickenbacker Drive.
Both stores will get a $2,000 bonus commission each for selling a winning ticket.
The $50 game was recently launched in late February, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
So far, lottery records indicate that at least 34 people have won $1 million from the game.
No one has yet to claim the game's top prize of $25 million.