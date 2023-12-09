Two juveniles involved in accidental shooting in Titusville, police say

Police are investigating after a juvenile was accidentally shot in Titusville Saturday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department.

At 9:47 a.m., Titusville Police responded to a report of a shooting along the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, a news release said.

Upon arrival, police located a juvenile who’d been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation by police reveals that the incident occurred between two juveniles and is accidental in nature.

Titusville Police are still investigating. At this time, no other details regarding the incident have been released.



