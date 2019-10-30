Two Florida middle school students chased, spat on by stranger

Two kids were chased to school in Leesburg and then spit on.

Police said that two students were walking to Carver Middle School on Wednesday morning when they were approached by a stranger. That man chased the two and then spit on them.

Parents were notified through the school's messenger service. The message said that "a stranger who appeared to be a vagrant approached two of our students before the start of school today, spit on their property, and chased them onto our campus, where the incident was immediately reported."

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during this incident but the school said that their students are "shaken."

The school went on to remind parents to "remind our students to be extra careful around strangers and travel in numbers to and from school."

The suspect has been found and baker-acted.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.