Two Central Florida women survive shark attack during weekend Bahamas trip

The Brief Two young women from Melbourne, Florida, survived a bull shark attack while vacationing in Bimini Bay, Bahamas, suffering traumatic injuries after jumping into the water unaware of the lurking danger. Both were rescued by a friend, treated locally, and flown back to Florida, where one remains hospitalized for additional surgery.



What was meant to be a carefree weekend getaway turned into a harrowing ordeal for two young women from Melbourne, Florida, after they were attacked by bull sharks while vacationing in Bimini Bay, Bahamas.

Summer Layman and Rileigh Decker were enjoying a boat trip when they decided to jump into the water Friday evening, unaware that bull sharks were nearby.

Moments after entering the water, a friend on the boat spotted the sharks and shouted a warning.

"We were holding hands the entire time — we never let go of each other," said Layman, who survived the attack along with Decker. Layman sustained severe injuries to her foot, while Decker suffered devastating leg injuries.

Austin Biddix, a friend who was with them, quickly jumped into action, pulling both women from the water and attempting to stop the bleeding. "The first thing I saw was just Riley’s devastated leg — it was just torn to pieces. I was almost having to hold her leg together," Biddix recounted.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the shark attack, and both women were initially treated at a local hospital in the Bahamas before being flown back to Melbourne for further medical care.

Layman is now recovering at home, while Decker remains hospitalized and is expected to undergo additional surgeries at Orlando Regional Hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

