Twitter reportedly closes SF, NY offices over delta variant concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Twitter followed behind other tech giants in taking action to protect employees from the highly contagious delta variant.
The company has reportedly closed its offices in San Francisco and New York, effective immediately.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Twitter is also pausing any future office reopenings for the time being.
The move comes after workers started returning to the office two weeks ago. However, Twitter announced last year that employees can work from home permanently if they want to.
