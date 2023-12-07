Twins arrested for burglarizing 4 Florida homes under construction, causing pricey damage: deputies

Twin siblings were arrested after they allegedly broke into four homes that were under construction in Marion County and caused more than $4,925 in damage.

It happened in the 15700 block of SW 34th Court Road, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The twins were found and identified by a witness of the alleged crimes.

They were arrested and taken to the Marion County jail, officials said.

Deputies said the twins were juveniles but did not release additional information regarding their exact ages or identities.