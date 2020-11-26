Turkey seeks 'safety' at Michigan Police Department on Thanksgiving

Several turkeys looking to stay off the dinner table were found gathered outside a police department in Northville, Michigan, on Thanksgiving.

“Officers found these turkeys in front of the Northville Township Police Department this morning. They definitely know this is the safest place to be on Thanksgiving,” the Northville Township said on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report.