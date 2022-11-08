Expand / Collapse search
TSA confiscates gun hidden in chicken butt at Florida airport

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Unusual
FOX 35 Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers confiscated a gun found hidden inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, according to a Twitter post. 

"We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time," TSA jokingly stated in the post.

According to the TSA, travelers may transport unloaded guns in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Travelers must also declare their firearms to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter. 