TSA confiscates gun hidden in chicken butt at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers confiscated a gun found hidden inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, according to a Twitter post.
"We hate to break it to you but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time," TSA jokingly stated in the post.
According to the TSA, travelers may transport unloaded guns in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.
Travelers must also declare their firearms to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter.