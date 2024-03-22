Trump properties that could be seized in fraud lawsuit collection

On Monday, New York state Attorney General Letitia James can start taking steps to collect on a $454-million fraud lawsuit judgment against Donald Trump, unless an appeals court intervenes.

Last month, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, his company and key executives deceived bankers and insurers by producing financial statements that hugely overstated his fortune.

The judge kept the Trump Organization in business but ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, plus interest that already has pushed the total over $454 million and is growing daily.

Trump was ordered to post bond to pause enforcement of the judgment while he appeals, meaning he has until March 25 to either pay up or buy a bond covering the full amount. But the presumptive Republican nominee for president said this week that he was unable to post bond to cover the amount.

File: Trump Building, 40 Wall Street, New York City, New York, USA. (Photo by: Spencer Jones/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

James, a Democrat, said last month she was prepared to seek to seize some of Trump’s assets if he can’t pay. She has not said what, if any, she might target, though she did tell ABC News that her office is right across the street from a Trump-owned office building in Lower Manhattan.

"I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," she reportedly said.

The Trump Organization owns a number of properties worldwide. Here’s a list of the specific properties cited in her fraud case as having "fraudulent, misleading values" that could be among the assets targeted by the state of New York if the appeals process does not intervene.

Map: Trump properties

Tap on a dot or zoom in above to learn more.

List: Trump properties by state

New York:

Trump Park Avenue, New York

Trump Tower, New York

40 Wall Street, New York

Niketown, New York

Seven Springs, Westchester County

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor

Trump National Golf Course Hudson Valley, Hopewell Junction

March 21: Attorney James files notice of the ex-president's fraud judgment in Westchester County, home of his golf club and Seven Springs estate. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Florida:

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach

Trump National Doral, Miami

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, Jupiter

New Jersey:

Trump National Golf Course Colts Neck, Colts Neck

Trump National Golf Course Philadelphia, Pine Hill

Other:

Trump Old Post Office, Washington, DC

Trump National Golf Course DC, Sterling, Virginia

Trump National Golf Course Charlotte, Mooresville, North Carolina

Trump International Hotel and Tower, Las Vegas, Nevada

Trump International Hotel & Tower, Chicago, Illinois

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Aberdeen

Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Turnberry

The Associated Press contributed to this report.