Trump expected to add Stephen Miller to his administration, JD Vance congratulates Miller on social media

Donald Trump is expected to name Stephen Miller deputy chief of staff for policy in his presidential administration.

Miller was a senior advisor during Trump's first term as president where he helped craft many speeches and immigration plans.

Vice President-elect JD Vance took to social media congratulating Miller on X (formerly Twitter).

Since Trump's loss in 2020, Miller has been serving as president of America First Legal, an American 501 nonprofit conservative public interest organization.

Miller spoke at the massive Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. He touched on topics such as mass deportations, the indictments and lawsuits Trump has faced and immigration.

"… America is for Americans and Americans only", Miller said.

