Tropics forecast: System west of Cabo Verde Islands could develop later this week

A low-pressure system located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing minimal signs of development, producing only limited showers and thunderstorms.

Currently in an unfavorable environment, the system is not expected to develop in the next couple of days.

However, forecasters say conditions could become more conducive for gradual development as the system moves westward to west-southwestward.

By the middle to latter part of the week, a tropical depression could form as the system shifts west-northwestward, potentially approaching or moving near the Leeward Islands by week’s end.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 10% chance of development within the next 48 hours and a 40% chance over the next seven days.