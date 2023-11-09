Forecasters eying Caribbean for possible development of tropical system in coming days: NHC

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 20% chance of a tropical formation to develop off the coast of Nicaragua in the coming week.

Areas that should keep close tabs on this include Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Puerto Rico. Long-range models suggest that even if this does not become a noteworthy hurricane, it could be a big rainmaker bringing with it the potential for flooding.

"In all likelihood, if anything substantive formed, it would not get going until mid-next week, if it does at all," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "My personal hunch is we will see these formation chances rise in the coming days."

Key takeaways for now:

No system is present over the Caribbean Sea yet.

A favorable window for more development may open in the middle of next week.

It is extremely unlikely Florida will be directly impacted.

"The good news for the United States is that Florida and the Southeast do not appear to be at any risk of direct impact, regardless of its strength," Bergren added. "Winds aloft should carry it in a northeast direction next week."

Should this become a named system, the storm would become Vince.