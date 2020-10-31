Tropical wave in Caribbean could develop into next named storm

We could be checking another name off the Greek Alphabet list.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea that now has a 100% chance of developing over the next 2 days. The system is likely to become a tropical depression over the weekend.

"A vigorous tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce organized cloudiness and thunderstorms, and a tropical depression appears to be forming,' the NHC said Saturday.

If the system develops further, it would be named Eta, the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Jamaica, Honduras, and Nicaragua should monitor the progress of this system. It's too soon to tell if the system will have any effect on Florida.

"Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola through the weekend."

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

