Spooktacular weather for Central Florida before cool front moves in

Happy Halloween, Central Florida! We've got some spooktacular weather ahead for the trick-or-treaters Saturday night.

Forecasted highs will be around low to mid-80s during the day.

Later in the afternoon, we'll start to drop in temperatures. Going into the evening, Central Florida should start to see temperatures in the 70s.

It will be dry across the interior, but there is a 10-20% chance for some showers as we head into the coastal communities.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that will sweep through late Sunday into Monday morning, going from 87 on Sunday to 74 on Monday.

"And actually Tuesday morning, those are going to be the coolest temperatures that we've seen in a while," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "Overnight lows right around 56 degrees."

