Tropical system could impact Florida as it enters Gulf of Mexico: Here's when

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance entering the Gulf of Mexico that could potentially impact Florida next week.

The system, currently located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, could form over the next few days.

Some gradual development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression or storm could form while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The Tropical FOX Model shows a tropical storm forming in the northeast Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday/Wednesday, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

How could this tropical disturbance impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching for impacts to the Sunshine State on Tuesday/Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, impacts to Florida could include heavy rain and a breeze, GFS forecast models show.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! Click here to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App.