Tropical Storm Nicole has made landfall in the Bahama.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall at 11:55 a.m. on Great Abaco Island in northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 70 mphs. The NHC said the storm was about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Less than an hour later, the NHC said the center of the storm had passed over Great Abaco Island.