Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

Published 
Updated 12:15PM
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida, here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.

Florida Power & Light Company

Duke Energy

Orlando Utilities Commission

  • OUC power outage map
  • Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
  • Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored

MORE STORM HEADLINES:

Kissimmee Utility Authority

Tampa Electric Company

SECO Energy

New Smyrna Beach Utilities

City of Leesburg