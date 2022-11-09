Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida, here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.
Florida Power & Light Company
- View FPL outage map
- Visit www.fpl.com/storm to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
- Sign up for outage alerts
Duke Energy
- Duke Energy Florida outage map
- Visit www.duke-energy.com/outages to report an outage, view current power outages, and sign up for outage alerts
Orlando Utilities Commission
- OUC power outage map
- Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
- Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored
Kissimmee Utility Authority
- KUA power outage map
- Text "out" to 877-582-7700 to report a power outage, or call 407-933-9898
Tampa Electric Company
SECO Energy
New Smyrna Beach Utilities
- New Smyrna Beach power outages map
- Call 386-427-1366 to report a power outage
City of Leesburg
- Call 1-833-223-1313 to report an outage
- Power outage map