Tropical Storm Nestor: Tornado watch in effect across Central Florida until noon

A tornado watch is in effect across Central Florida as Tropical Storm Nestor takes aim at Florida's Panhandle.

In the 8:00 a.m. update on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 80 miles west-southwest of Panama City, Florida. It had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 17 mph. A tornado watch has been issued for Central Florida until noon Saturday as the state begins to feel the affects of Nestor.

"Gotta stay on guard. We've got Nestor getting ready to make a move into the Florida Panhandle. There's a vigorous line of showers and strong storms that have managed to pop off a few tornadoes around southwestern Florida," said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

"For Central Florida, we can expect a risk for isolated tornadoes between 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday as the main wave of storms moves through," said Fox 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. "The greatest threat for Central Florida is for powerful winds of 40 to 50 mph through Saturday morning. Total rainfall will only be approximately one inch."

Residents in Polk County are reporting damage to homes, trees and debris on the ground. No injuries have been reported yet.

Conditions will improve by late Saturday afternoon, as the storm lifts quickly to the northeast, passing through North Carolina on Sunday and moving offshore by the afternoon. Our rain chance will drop to around 20 percent on Sunday, with fewer clouds and more sunshine.

