Tropical Storm Melissa forecast to be major Cat. 4 hurricane in Caribbean: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Melissa is forecast to become a major Category 4 hurricane as it meanders throughout the Caribbean Sea, bringing heavy rains and potentially deadly flooding to some of the islands in that region.

There is no direct threat to Florida or the United States, though Florida could see increased surf along the coastal beaches.

Tracking Tropical Storm Melissa

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Melissa was 240 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 300 miles southwest of Port Au Prince, Haiti, and was moving west-northwest at 3 mph.

Melissa's sustained winds were 50 mph.

"A slow northwest or north motion is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by a westward turn over the weekend. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to be nearer to Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti during the next couple of days," the NHC said.

How long is hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. The "peak" of hurricane season is in the middle of September, though the most active months are typically in August, September, and October.