Tropical Storm Imelda brings rough surf, high winds to Volusia, Brevard counties

Volusia and Brevard counties were feeling the first effects of Tropical Storm Imelda, as it moved up Florida’s east coast Monday, with rough seas, bursts of rain, and winds gusting up to 40 mph.

What we know:

Tropical Storm Imelda began lashing Florida’s east coast Monday with bursts of rain, choppy seas and winds up to 40 mph. The system strengthened as it moved north of the Bahamas, with the National Hurricane Center reporting sustained winds of 65 mph as of 5 p.m. Forecasters said the storm could reach hurricane strength by Tuesday morning.

The storm’s center was located about 90 miles north of Great Abaco Island and roughly 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, moving north at 9 mph. The system is expected to curve east-northeast on Tuesday, steering it away from the southeastern United States but closer to Bermuda, where a hurricane watch has been issued.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet said how strong Imelda will be at its peak or exactly how close the center will pass to Bermuda. While conditions are expected to worsen in Florida, it is still unclear how significant coastal flooding and rip current impacts will be compared to earlier storms. It also remains to be seen whether Imelda’s rainbands could trigger widespread flooding in the Carolinas.

The backstory:

For beachgoers in Volusia and Brevard counties, the storm’s arrival quickly changed conditions. Over the weekend, Volusia County Beach Safety pulled 13 swimmers from the water, though one 51-year-old man drowned. Authorities are urging people to stay out of the surf or remain near lifeguard towers. Swells from Imelda, compounded by Hurricane Humberto offshore, are producing rip currents up and down the U.S. East Coast.

Big picture view:

Emergency managers are treating Imelda as both a local safety concern and part of a larger stretch of storm activity in the Atlantic. In Florida, winds could scatter yard debris and unsecured items, potentially clogging drainage systems ahead of heavy rain.

In the Bahamas, storm surge is expected to raise water levels up to 3 feet. Along the U.S. coast, swells could fuel life-threatening surf conditions even if the storm shifts offshore.

Timeline:

Over the weekend, lifeguards in Volusia County conducted multiple rescues; one swimmer drowned. Monday afternoon, Imelda strengthened north of the Bahamas, producing tropical-storm-force winds across the region.

By Tuesday, the storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and shift northeast and by Wednesday night, Hurricane conditions could reach Bermuda.

What they're saying:

Some Beachgoers heeded warnings to stay out of the rough water.

"It’s a little too rough. It’s just kind of hard to be like in it," one Florida beachgoer said of the choppy surf.

Another saw it differently: "I kind of like the waves. It’s just a lot of fun to me."

Emergency managers also advised residents to secure trash cans, yard decorations and other outdoor items ahead of stronger winds.

"We don’t want that debris getting in the road, getting in our ditches, getting in your neighbor’s yard," said Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County. "Now is the time to be cognizant."