Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic Ocean, NHC says: Will it impact Florida?

Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In the latest NHC advisory, forecasters said the storm, formerly known as Tropical Depression Seven, is moving toward the west-northwest at near 12 mph and is expected to move closer to the west this weekend into Monday.

The storm's maximum sustained winds have increased to 40 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from its center.

It is located about 990 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said.

At this time, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Will Tropical Storm Gordon impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said Tropical Storm Gordon is not expected to impact Florida at this time.

"It likely will stay a tropical depression or tropical storm into next week. It could intensify a bit towards late next week, but we're still about a week out from that scenario," Dobson said.