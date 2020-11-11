Tropical Storm Eta: Some Florida counties to close schools on Thursday

Several counties in Central Florida are announcing that schools will be closed on Thursday, November 12th due to Tropical Storm Eta.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Alachua County Schools says that schools will be closed on Thursday due to the projected impact of Tropical Storm Eta.

They made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Schools have also announced that they will close schools on Thursday.

"Based on Wx predictions & abundance of caution, school is canceled for MCPS tomorrow (Thursday). Schools should reopen Friday on normal schedules as of now."

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter County also announced that they close schools on Thursday due to Eta. Any updates will be posted on the district's website.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County announced that they will also close schools on Thursday due to Eta. They said that "it will be unsafe to transport students to and from school. The decision to close schools and offices is being made out of an abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our students, parents, and employees."

They expect schools to reopen and operate as normal on Friday, November 13th.

All other school districts in Central Florida are open and monitoring Eta.

Eta was downgraded on Wednesday afternoon back to a Tropical Storm after becoming a Category 1 hurricane early in the day. It is expected to cross over North Florida, impacting Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties with tropical storm conditions.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says Eta should be a very strong tropical storm at landfall, which is anticipated to be around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Forecasters say a cold front is going to pick up Eta and drag it across Florida over the day on Thursday. While western counties in our viewing area will be hit the hardest, other parts of Central Florida should be mindful of rain, flooding, wind gusts, and the possibility of storm cells that could produce a tornado.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Bonita Beach to Suwannee River, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Bonita Beach to Suwanee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on hurricane season.