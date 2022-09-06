Tropical Storm Earl expected to strengthen into Cat 3 hurricane

We are just days away from the peak of hurricane season – which is on Sept. 10 – and the tropics are heating up with a tropical storm, a hurricane, and our next possible tropical depression.

TROPICAL STORM EARL

On Tuesday morning, Earl was located south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. A slow northward to north-northwestward motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

"Strengthening is forecast, and Earl is expected to become a hurricane during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said.

| GUIDE TO 2022 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON |

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track Earl and says the system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane – which would make it the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. However, Earl is not expected to impact Florida.

HURRICANE DANIELLE

Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline as it swirls in the Atlantic and heads northeast. Maximum sustained winds have decreased and Danielle is expected to weaken over the next several days.

OTHER SYSTEMS

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to become our next tropical depression in the next few days. Forecasters say it has a 60-percent chance of development over the next five days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking the tropics through hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.