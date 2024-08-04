Tropical Storm Debby live updates: Watches and warnings

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida early Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has prompted several watches and warnings for portions of Florida as it makes its way closer to the Sunshine State.

FOX 35 News has compiled the weather alerts below:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast from Bonita Beach northward to Aripeka, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Florida coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: