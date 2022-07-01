Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the Atlantic, making it the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday that Bonnie is currently about 265 miles east of Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Current models show that the system is not expected to be any threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, the hurricane center is watching two other systems for development.

(FOX Weather)

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving inland along the southern coast of Texas bringing heavy rain. This area has a 0% chance for further development.

The third is a tropical wave with an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with a 10% formation chance within the next five days.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another above-average Atlantic hurricane season for the 2022 season, which runs June 1 - Nov. 30 – marking the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

This season, NOAA anticipates between 14 and 21 named storms, and between 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. Of those 10, NOAA said three to six could become major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5).

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.