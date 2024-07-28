Tropical disturbance in Atlantic now has 40 percent chance of development: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a disturbance in the tropical Atlantic that could possibly become a tropical depression by mid-week.

There were no significant changes between Saturday evening and Sunday morning’s advisories.

The system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms remains in the tropical Atlantic and has a 40% chance of further development over the next 7 days, the NHC said.

However, as it moves toward the Caribbean and Lower Antilles Islands, it has a better chance of developing due to limited Saharan dust, low wind shear, and warmer ocean waters — the trifecta of ingredients that can help a tropical system develop.

Is it headed towards Florida?

It’s still too early to know. The next few days will hopefully give us a better idea on the direction and stability of this potential system, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

The models have a variety of possibilities on where this system may go — which could have it go into the Gulf or turn further east toward the Atlantic side of Florida.

