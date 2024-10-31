Tropical development possibility increases in the Caribbean, Florida likely to avoid impacts

The area of potential tropical development in the Caribbean has increased in development chances. It has increased from a 40% chance to 50% chance of formation by the weekend.

While the exact path remains uncertain, climatology and current models suggest the system is more likely to track west toward Mexico, sparing Florida from significant impact.

Though some computer models indicate a more intense scenario, the majority do not. As of now, the system’s future path will depend on when and where it forms, but most projections lean toward it drifting into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

While there's always an element of unpredictability, Central Florida is not expected to be affected at this time. For now, residents can enjoy a favorable forecast for Halloween with dry air and temperatures in the 70s. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a 20% chance of rain is forecast due to moisture from the Atlantic wrapping around an area of high pressure. This high pressure system is expected to help deflect the possible tropical disturbance away from Florida.

