Tropical depression expected to form in the Atlantic later this week: NHC

A system churning in the Atlantic Ocean is strengthening and is expected to become a tropical depression later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Showers and thunderstorms are associated with the tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The tropical wave has become better organized since Saturday, the NHC said.

The system has a 50 percent formation chance over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent formation chance over the next seven days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for later development with the system expected to become a tropical depression around the middle of the week.

Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western parts of the tropical Atlantic.

Furthermore, the NHC has its eyes on a tropical wave over western Africa that is forecast to move offshore in a couple of days.

Tropical Storm Katia which formed this weekend is expected to become post-tropical on Monday. Tropical Storm Gert is also forecast to weaken Sunday and dissipate by Monday.