Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

Katia is located about 660 miles north northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1000 MB.

Tropical Storm Katia is expected to turn to the northwest Saturday with a decrease in forward speed expected through Monday.

Weakening of the storm is expected to begin early Sunday, and the system could degenerate into a remnant low on Monday, the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is not expected to impact Florida.

Tropical Storm Gert is also churning in the Atlantic waters as it strengthened a bit more Saturday, according to the NHC.

Gert has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with a minimum central pressure of 999 MB. Gert is moving toward the north-northeast near three mph.

A faster northward to north-northeast motion is expected to begin Saturday and continue into Monday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings for Gert.