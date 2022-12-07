FHP attempting to ID victim struck, killled by car on Semoran Blvd.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are working to identify a man who was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. The middle-aged man was hit on Semoran Blvd. just south of Aloma Ave. on Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately we don’t know who the victim is right now, he was not carrying identification," FHP Lt. Channing Taylor explains. "Going through his possessions may give us a hint. Maybe canvass the neighborhood."

Lt. Taylor said this incident stresses the importance of carrying some form of identification. "It’s important if something happens to you – not only if you’re killed, but if you’re injured to the point where you can’t speak for yourself."

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Winter Park, near Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave., Dec. 6, 2022.

"Not having that opportunity in my son’s case still torments me," said Vivian Blanco whose 19-year-old son, Anthony Mejias, died alone after a hit-and-run incident in April of last year.

Mejias was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but even when Vivian showed up at the hospital searching for her son, there was no way to connect them, because he didn’t have an ID on him.

She has created a Change.org petition hoping to gather support, to come up with a better way to connect family’s looking for their loved ones. "Still protecting the patients' rights, but also being able to reach out to the family members."

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Winter Park, near Semoran Blvd. and Aloma Ave., Dec. 6, 2022.

She’s working with lawmakers to try and get a John Doe bill passed.

Meanwhile, troopers have fingerprinted the victim in this case, but unless he has a criminal history, there’s no way of knowing who this person is. Lt Taylor says, "If anyone’s missing a loved one, give us a call. See if you can describe him."

If you have information about the Mejias hit-and-run case, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

