Troopers search for ‘aggressive driver’ who shot another motorist’s vehicle on I-4

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the person who fired his weapon at another driver along Interstate 4.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Monday along the westbound lanes of I-4 near Branch Forbes Road. The victim, a 38-year-old man was not injured but a bullet hole was found in his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Troopers said they are searching for a maroon-colored pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma, driven by a white male suspect. The suspect, who they describe as an “aggressive driver,” may have facial hair.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.