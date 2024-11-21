Troopers investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Melbourne

A fatal crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 95 near Palm Bay Road claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. near mile marker 178 in Brevard County.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a 2011 Mazda 3 was traveling southbound in the outside lane when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The car veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned, ejecting the driver, troopers said.

The driver, a Melbourne resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old passenger, also from Melbourne, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Holmes Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash has resulted in a roadblock affecting the inside and center lanes of I-95 as investigators work to determine the cause of the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available.