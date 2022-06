article

At least one person is dead following a crash in Orlando early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash that happened shortly before 3 a.m. southbound on State Road 417 near Wydham Lakes Boulevard.

All lanes are blocked in the area, FHP's website states. FOX 35 News is working to learn more information from troopers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.