Driver killed after slamming into concrete pole off Florida's Turnpike in Orlando: FHP

A Florida man has died after running off the road and striking a concrete pole in Orange County Friday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near State Road 528.

The 35-year-old Auburndale man was driving a Honda Accord southbound on the Turnpike on the exit ramp to State Road 528 when he crashed while going around a curve, officials said.

The car ultimately ran off the road and collided with a pole. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

A lane was closed in the area but has since reopened.