Driver killed after slamming into concrete pole off Florida's Turnpike in Orlando: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man has died after running off the road and striking a concrete pole in Orange County Friday morning, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near State Road 528.
The 35-year-old Auburndale man was driving a Honda Accord southbound on the Turnpike on the exit ramp to State Road 528 when he crashed while going around a curve, officials said.
The car ultimately ran off the road and collided with a pole. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
A lane was closed in the area but has since reopened.