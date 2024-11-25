Troopers investigate fatal crash in Orlando, vehicle lands in retention pond

A 52-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning after his vehicle crashed into a roundabout and became submerged in a retention pond, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:16 a.m. on LBV Factory Stores Drive and Poinciana Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Preliminary evidence indicates the man was driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon eastbound on LBV Factory Stores Drive when he failed to negotiate the roundabout at Poinciana Boulevard.

The vehicle struck the raised curb, became airborne, and landed in a nearby retention pond, troopers said.

The man was transported to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation, and troopers reported a roadblock within the roundabout as crews worked at the scene.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: